The Bears, 26-4 last season, are led by junior guard Jared Butler. The league’s top returning scorer (16 points a game) was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year.
This is the first time the Jayhawks haven’t been picked as the preseason favorite since 2011-12. Kansas was 28-3 last season and was the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 poll before the rest of the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech rounded out the top five. Oklahoma was picked sixth, followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.
