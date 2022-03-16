The Spartans are 12-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Bankston is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

