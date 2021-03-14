Kirsten Deans scored 15 and Kysre Gondrezick had 13 for West Virginia, which was trying to win their second Big 12 Tournament in the last four years.
West Virginia (21-6) went 17 of 63 (27%) from the field and Baylor was 33 for 66 (50%).
No. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, LIBERTY 62
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kierstan Bell scored 30 points and Florida Gulf Coast continued its dominance of the Atlantic Sun Conference with a win over Liberty in the tournament championship game, sending the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time.
FGCU (26-2), established in 1991 and a Division I member since 2011, won its 25th straight game, its 11th league title and seventh tournament championship, improving to 8-0 against Liberty.
Bell, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State is a big reason why. The first player to win A-Sun Newcomer and Player of the Year, the three-time Ohio high school player of the year became the first Eagle to surpass 600 points in a season in the second half, well after they had wrapped up the game. She hit six 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds, had seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Emily Lytle’s 25 points and nine rebounds paced the second-seeded Flames (19-8), who made 17 NCAA Tournaments via the Southern Conference before joining the A-Sun in 2019 and reaching three straight title games, all against FGCU. The 2020 game wasn’t played because of COVID-19
