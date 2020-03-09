Defending national champion Baylor (28-2) had a record 58-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak before losing 57-56 Sunday at Iowa State.
Mulkey, in her 20th season, is the Big 12 coach of the year for the third season in a row, and eighth time overall.
Cox, the 6-foot-4 senior averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game, is one of four Baylor players who got individual Big 12 awards. DiDi Richards is defensive player of the year; 6-3 center Queen Egbo is the top sixth player; and graduate transfer Te’a Cooper shares newcomer of the year honors with Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack.
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, with 19 double-doubles this season, is the league’s freshman of the year.
