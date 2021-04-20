“We’re excited to add Jordan Lewis to our Lady Bear family. She brings immediate experience at the guard position along with a relentless desire to win,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “She is a proven player at a high level, Jordan is a key addition to our returning players.”
Lewis is the fifth graduate transfer to sign with Baylor the past three years, following Chloe Jackson, Te’a Cooper, Erin DeGrate and DiJonai Carrington. Jackson, Cooper and Carrington were all WNBA draft picks after playing for the Lady Bears their final college seasons.
Lewis received her undergraduate degree in marketing from Alabama in August 2019, and is set to complete her MBA in May.
