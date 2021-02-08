Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 29 points for the Islanders (3-13, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Perry Francois added 13 points.
Jalen White, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest led the Islanders, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.