Jordan Jones had 12 points and three blocks for Marist (2-0). Ricardo Wright added 11 points.
Brenton Mills had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (0-2). Thomas Bruce added 12 points and four blocks. George Tinsley had eight rebounds and eight assists. Dan Petcash had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.
