SENIOR STUDS: Boston College has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wynston Tabbs, Makai Ashton-Langford, Rich Kelly and Steffon Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADEFOLALRIN: Adefolalrin Adetogun has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Maine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.