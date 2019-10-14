Coach Steve Addazio made the announcement Monday during his weekly news conference. Addazio said Brown will have surgery within the next few days. The injury is not expected to be career-ending.

Brown was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 41-39 loss to Louisville on Oct. 5. In six games this season, he had 1,250 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.