Sophomore Dennis Grosel, who replaced Brown during the Louisville game and threw for three touchdowns, is expected to start when Boston College (3-3) hosts N.C. State on Saturday.
This is the second season-ending injury Brown has suffered during his career. He was the starter in 2017 when he suffered a knee injury that kept him out the rest of the year.
