South Carolina State (7-23, 5-9) vs. Bethune-Cookman (13-15, 8-6)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its sixth straight win over South Carolina State at Moore Gym. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman was a 58-55 win on Jan. 30, 2010.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has averaged 13.6 points and 12.1 rebounds while Malik Maitland has put up 13.3 points and 4.3 assists. For the Bulldogs, Damni Applewhite has averaged 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Janai Raynor-Powell has put up 9.9 points.

CLUTCH CLETRELL: Across 28 appearances this year, Bethune-Cookman’s Pope has shot 60.7 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 13-8 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.2 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bethune-Cookman defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.5 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. South Carolina State has allowed opponents to shoot 48.9 percent through 30 games (ranking the Bulldogs 349th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.