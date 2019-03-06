Florida A&M (11-19, 8-7) vs. Bethune-Cookman (14-15, 9-6)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida A&M. In its last 10 wins against the Rattlers, Bethune-Cookman has won by an average of 12 points. Florida A&M’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, an 80-75 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Malik Maitland, Shawntrez Davis and Dondre Duffus have collectively scored 38 percent percent of Bethune-Cookman’s points this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, Justin Ravenel, Isaiah Martin and Tracy Hector have scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 84 percent of all Rattlers points over their last five.

JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Ravenel has connected on 47.1 percent of the 221 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 46 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 14-8 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 6-15 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Wildcats have averaged 22.6 foul shots per game this season, including 26.4 per game against conference opponents.

