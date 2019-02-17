Bethune-Cookman (12-14, 7-5) vs. Savannah State (9-16, 6-5)

Tiger Arena, Savannah, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah State plays host to BCU in a MEAC matchup. Bethune-Cookman won easily 98-73 at South Carolina State in its last outing. Savannah State lost 78-74 loss at home to Florida A&M in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Bethune-Cookman’s Malik Maitland, Shawntrez Davis and Dondre Duffus have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 70 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 67.6 points scored and 78.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Tyrell Harper has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Savannah State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 5-14 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Savannah State as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams. The Tigers have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

