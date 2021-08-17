The Gamecocks might keep emphasize their ground game to start the season. Kevin Harris, who led the SEC in rushing with 1,138 yards, is South Carolina’s first option. His 15 touchdowns were second in the league behind Alabama’s Najee Harris. After Kevin Harris is freshman Marshawn Lloyd, a highly regarded speedster who missed last year due to a ligament tear. Lloyd said he is 100% and can do all that he did before.