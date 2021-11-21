Miller finished with 16 points, making 4 of 10 3-pointers. Brandon Horvath added 13 points and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 10 for the Aggies (4-1).
Gibson and Tanner Groves scored 16 each for Oklahoma (4-1), which was dealt the first loss of the Porter Moser era.
Utah State led 32-30 at halftime then Oklahoma opened the second half with an extended 20-11 run. The Sooners led 57-50 at the nine-minute mark but four quick points by Utah State forced an Oklahoma timeout.
Oklahoma maintained the lead but Utah State was within 64-62 after Miller score in the paint with 3:03 to go. The teams traded baskets before Miller hit the 3-pointer to give the Aggies their first lead of the second half.
