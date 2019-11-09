PHILADELPHIA — David Beatty registered 15 points and eight rebounds as La Salle beat Iona 70-64 in overtime on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Brandon Stone and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece for La Salle. Saul Phiri had six rebounds for the home team.

Beatty had La Salle’s only field goal in the extra period which gave the Explorers a 68-64 lead with 2:46 remaining. Scott Spencer and Phiri added two free throws each and that was enough for the win as the Gaels were held to zero points in OT.