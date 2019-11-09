La Salle was up 64-56 with 1:41 remaining in regulation when Isaiah Ross nailed two 3-pointers and Tajuan Agee slammed home a dunk while the Explorers were held scoreless in the final 1:41.
Agee had 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Gaels. E.J. Crawford added 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Ross had 10 points.
La Salle takes on Penn on the road on Wednesday. Iona plays Ohio at home on Wednesday.
