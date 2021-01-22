Milwaukee totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-5, 4-4). Te’Jon Lucas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Grant Coleman had 11 points.
