Marcus Burk paced the Jaguars (6-17, 2-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. Grant Weatherford contributed 11 points, six assists and five steals. IUPUI shot 36% from the floor and 29% from distance (7 of 24). The Jaguars sank 15 of 24 at the foul line.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Cleveland St. defeated IUPUI 82-80 on Dec. 30.

