“There was a time when we lived in Ohio and spent so much time there that we sort of felt like we were more residents of Ohio than we were of West Virginia, in terms of where we were from,” Saban said. “And certainly, professionally, if not true personally, a lot of things that helped me grow and develop as a coach happened in Ohio with all the experiences that we had. Don James was an instrumental part in getting me started in coaching. And certainly learned a tremendous amount from him and (former Ohio State coach) Earle Bruce and Bill Belichick.”