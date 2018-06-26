FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein speaks during a news conference at the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, in Los Angeles. After briefly emerging as a candidate for the Detroit Pistons’ job, John Beilein is back at Michigan amid high expectations for next season. (Mark J. Terrill, File/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Beilein says he was never offered the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job, but if he had been, it would have been a tough decision.

Beilein is now looking ahead to another season of college basketball after briefly emerging as a candidate for the Pistons. Not long after the news broke about Beilein’s talks with Detroit, he said he’d be back at Michigan . The Pistons eventually hired Dwane Casey earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Beilein held a news conference to talk about the offseason. He says he was impressed with the Pistons’ organization and will be rooting for them.

