The characteristics that make Harbaugh seem a little weird — wearing khakis every day so he doesn’t have to think about his wardrobe, for example — well, his supporters will tell you they are ingenious. The glint in his eye that makes you wonder if he is really listening? That’s a sign of a hyperactive mind, always working on the next thing. The slogans and sayings that seem corny? The sincere mantras of a guy who loves competing more than anything else.