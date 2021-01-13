DePaul opened the game on an 11-2 run with scoring from five different players, and led 26-14 after the first quarter. Church, Held and Allen combined for 35 points in the first half to help the Blue Demons lead 51-31.
Bekelja scored nine points in the first minutes of the third quarter as DePaul went ahead 65-39. The Blue Demons led by at least 14 points the entire second half.
Qadashah Hoppie scored a career-high 28 points with six 3-pointers for St. John’s (4-6, 1-4). Kadaja Bailey also set a career-high with 22 points.
