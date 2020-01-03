Bekelja scored 11 points in the first half to help DePaul build a 37-31 lead. The Blue Demons started the third quarter on a 12-0 run, with 3-pointers by Morris and Bekelja, for an 18-point lead.

Mary Baskerville, last year’s Big East freshman of the year, led Providence (9-6, 0-3) with 20 points. The Friars returned to Alumni Hall for their first home game since Nov. 24.

The Blue Demons lead the series 21-4, including winning the last 15 games.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD