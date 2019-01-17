MADISON, Wis. — Kenisha Bell had 25 points and 10 assists and No. 23 Minnesota ended a four-game losing streak with a wire-to-wire 78-50 win over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Annalese Lamke added 15 points and Taiye Bello 14, with both grabbing nine rebounds, as the Golden Gophers (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) won for the first time since matching the school’s second-best start in history.

Bell and Jasmine Brunson scored the first buckets of the game and Minnesota opened a 14-4 lead. The lead was seven after one quarter and the Golden Gophers scored the first seven of the second quarter, five from Bell. The lead reached 18 by the half. Minnesota finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range, shot 49 percent overall and went 16 of 22 from the foul line.

Marsha Howard led Michigan (10-8, 1-5) with 10 points. The Wolverines shot 38 percent from the field despite shooting 54 percent in the second quarter, and went 8 of 21 from the foul line.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.