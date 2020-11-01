Baker hit Kobe Smith for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter and the Aztecs led the rest of the way.
Jason Shelley connected with Deven Thompkins on a 37-yard scoring pass on the last play of the first half for Utah State (0-2, 0-2) to make it 10-7 but Greg Bell’s 10-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half and was the first of 28 consecutive points for SDSU.
SDSU had 570 total yards, including 407 rushing. The San Diego State defense limited the Aggies to just 215 yards and forced three Utah State turnovers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.