KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Levante Bellamy rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four touchdowns — including one that covered 75 yards — as Western Michigan remained unbeaten at home with a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Less than a minute into the second half, Bellamy took a handoff and started right, cut back left through a huge gap on the left side of the line, and in a matter of steps was past the secondary and sprinting 75 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 28-3 for the Broncos (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). The run was his longest, and the longest by a Bronco since Jamauri Bogan’s 76-yarder in 2015.