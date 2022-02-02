The Flames are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Liberty has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fleming averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Penn is averaging 17.5 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 22.5 points for the Flames. Shiloh Robinson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.
Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
