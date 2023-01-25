Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky after Blanton's 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-12, 4-4 ASUN)
The Colonels have gone 6-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
Blanton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.