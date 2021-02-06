CLAMPING DOWN: The Knights have given up only 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 34.2 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 71: Jacksonville is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 9-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Knights are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.
DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.8 points per game. The Knights have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.
___
___
