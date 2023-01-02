Bellarmine plays North Alabama on 7-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-5, 1-0 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -1.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine travels to North Alabama looking to stop its seven-game road slide. The Lions are 4-0 on their home court. North Alabama is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine scores 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Lions and Knights face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Forrest is averaging 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Ben Johnson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.9 points. Garrett Tipton is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article