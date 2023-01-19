Bellarmine visits Austin Peay following Hutchins-Everett's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (8-11, 3-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 86-72 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 6-3 in home games. Austin Peay is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Knights are 3-3 in conference games. Bellarmine ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Governors and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Copeland averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Sean Durugordon is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Advertisement

Garrett Tipton is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article