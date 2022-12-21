Bellarmine visits Evansville, looks to stop road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-2 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -3; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Knights take on Evansville. The Purple Aces have gone 1-2 at home. Evansville gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-6 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Coleman is averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Ben Johnson is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.8 points. Garrett Tipton is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article