Bellarmine visits Jacksonville State following Tipton's 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (6-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-9, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville State -2.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Garrett Tipton scored 27 points in Bellarmine’s 75-74 loss to the Queens Royals. The Gamecocks are 5-1 in home games. Jacksonville State gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Knights are 1-2 in conference games. Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14.8 points. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Tipton is averaging 12.8 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

