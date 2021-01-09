LJ McCoy had 15 points to lead the Crusaders.
Aldridge had 12 points and six assists for Division II Belmont Abbey. Chandler Baker added 11 points. Sean Halloran had 10 points and six rebounds.
Charlotte totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Jordan Shepherd had 19 points, five steals and three blocks for the 49ers (5-5). Jahmir Young added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anzac Rissetto had 11 points.
