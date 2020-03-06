Four Belmont starters scored early, and Michael Bankert’s two free throws with 9:16 left before intermission gave the top-seeded Bruins a 20-9 lead. Russhard Cruickshank’s three-point play brought the fourth-seeded Colonels with 22-16. Belmont went to the break up 30-21 and were never threatened in the second half.
Cruickshank scored 15 and Jomaru Brown 12.
Both teams struggled shooting as Belmont (25-7) made just 22 of 65 (33.8%) including 7 of 30 from 3-point range. The Colonels (16-17) finished 29.9% from the field (20 of 67), were 5 of 22 from beyond the arc and missed seven of 12 foul shot attempts.
