Belmont hosts Bradley in conference showdown

Bradley Braves (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-5, 1-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Belmont and Bradley meet on Wednesday. The Bruins are 4-1 on their home court. Belmont is second in the MVC with 15.5 assists per game led by Keishawn Davidson averaging 4.4.

The Braves have gone 2-0 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Bruins and Braves square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.2 points. Ben Sheppard is averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

