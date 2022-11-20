Belmont hosts Howard following Sheppard's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Howard Bison after Ben Sheppard scored 24 points in Belmont’s 66-62 win over the George Mason Patriots. The Bruins are 1-0 on their home court. Belmont is eighth in the MVC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Bison are 0-2 on the road. Howard ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Belmont.

Elijah Hawkins is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

