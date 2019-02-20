Eastern Illinois (14-13, 7-7) vs. Belmont (21-4, 12-2)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Illinois. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Belmont has won by an average of 21 points. Eastern Illinois’ last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2015, an 84-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: Belmont’s Dylan Windler has averaged 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while Nick Muszynski has put up 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Panthers, Josiah Wallace has averaged 15.1 points while Mack Smith has put up 13 points and 4.2 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JOSIAH: Wallace has connected on 36.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 7-13 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 86.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins third nationally. The Eastern Illinois defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th).

