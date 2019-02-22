Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-18, 5-10) vs. Belmont (22-4, 13-2)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 11th straight conference win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 91-80 on Jan. 17. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville snuck past Tennessee State by one point on the road in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Dylan Windler has averaged a double-double with 20.8 points and 10.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bruins. Complementing Windler is Nick Muszynski, who is maintaining an average of 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. The Cougars have been led by Tyresse Williford, who is averaging 13.6 points.

TERRIFIC TYRESSE: Williford has connected on 25.2 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 87.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins third among Division 1 teams. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defense has allowed 81 points per game to opponents (ranked 310th).

