BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Cam Williams is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.3 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ADEWUNMI: Adewunmi has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.6 percent of his free throws this season.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 118 3-pointers and connected on 42.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 24 over his past three games.
STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 62.2.
DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 81.3 points per game this season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has only averaged 67.9 points per game, which ranks 228th.
