Belmont (24-4, 15-2) vs. Southeast Missouri (10-20, 5-12)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 13th straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 91-80 on Jan. 17. Southeast Missouri is coming off an 89-74 home win over Tennessee State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Southeast Missouri’s Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Skyler Hogan has put up 10.6 points. For the Bruins, Dylan Windler has averaged 21.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while Nick Muszynski has put up 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

DOMINANT DYLAN: Windler has connected on 42.6 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last seven road games, scoring 90.9 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bruins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has 43 assists on 72 field goals (59.7 percent) over its past three outings while Belmont has assists on 75 of 113 field goals (66.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 88.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins second among Division I teams. The Southeast Missouri defense has allowed 76.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th overall).

