Belmont (20-4, 11-2) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-19, 3-10)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its ninth straight conference win against Tennessee Tech. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 91-80 on Jan. 17. Tennessee Tech lost 67-57 loss at home to Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tennessee Tech’s Jr Clay has averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists while Courtney Alexander II has put up 7.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Bruins, Dylan Windler has averaged 20.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while Nick Muszynski has put up 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Clay has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-13 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last five road games, scoring 86.2 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Tennessee Tech is on a five-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61.6 points while giving up 71.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 86.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins third among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 76.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 265th overall).

