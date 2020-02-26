BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.5 points to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a big facilitator, putting up 8.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 32.8 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 75: Tennessee Tech is 0-13 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-7 when it holds opponents to less than 75.
STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.1 points while giving up 61.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins seventh nationally. The Tennessee Tech defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th).
