Belmont (23-4, 14-2) vs. UT Martin (10-17, 5-11)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 12th straight conference win against UT Martin. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 91-80 on Jan. 17. UT Martin lost 92-78 at Austin Peay in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UT Martin’s Craig Randall has averaged 16.8 points while Preston Parks has put up 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Bruins, Dylan Windler has averaged 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while Nick Muszynski has put up 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

DOMINANT DYLAN: Windler has connected on 41 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UT Martin is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Skyhawks are 5-17 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Belmont has won its last six road games, scoring 87.3 points and allowing 73.3 points during those contests. UT Martin has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 87.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins second among Division I teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 78.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 301st overall).

