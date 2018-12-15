Belmont guard Dylan Windler (3) is defended by UCLA guard Kris Wilkes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Kevin McClain scored 20 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 2.3 seconds left, lifting Belmont over UCLA 74-72 on Saturday.

UCLA’s Cody Riley threw the ball out of bounds near mid-court on a costly turnover with 1 second remaining, capping a second half in which the Bruins were just 9 of 24 from the free throw line.

Dylan Windler had 12 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out with 1:13 to go for Belmont (8-1), which rallied from 12 points down in the final 20 minutes.

Kris Wilkes scored 20 points and Jaylen Hands added 12 for UCLA (7-3), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Belmont used a 14-4 run to close to 61-59, capped by Caleb Hollander’s 3-pointer over the top of UCLA’s defense.

Windler’s dunk off his steal of Hands drew Belmont within one before Grayson Murphy’s 3-pointer gave the Bruins their first lead since early in the game.

UCLA tied the game twice more before McClain scored on a wide-open layup for a 71-69 lead. Hands made a 3-pointer to put UCLA ahead 72-71.

McClain’s layup put Belmont back in front and Hollander made 1 of 2 free throws to seal the win.

UCLA built a 12-point lead, its largest of the first half, only to watch Belmont reel off four consecutive 3-pointers to tie it at 29-all. From there, UCLA outscored Belmont 14-11, with Wilkes scoring eight points, to lead 43-40 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Belmont: The Bruins are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They’ve won 20-plus games and earned postseason appearances in 12 of the last 13 years. They’re starting three freshmen after losing All-OVC players Amanze Egekeze and Austin Luke to graduation.

UCLA: The Bruins hit the road to face Cincinnati on Wednesday and No. 15 Ohio State in Chicago three days later in their last big tests before Pac-12 play begins next month. They’ve gone 3-1 since losing consecutive games to ranked Michigan State and North Carolina. Their lone notable nonconference win so far was over Notre Dame at home.

UP NEXT

Belmont: Host Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

UCLA: At Cincinnati on Wednesday in the first of two games in the Midwest.

