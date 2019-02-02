NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kevin McClain and Dylan Windler each scored 23 points and Belmont defeated UT Martin 82-67 on Saturday night.

The Bruins (17-4, 8-2) won their fifth straight and are in a first-place tie in the Ohio Valley Conference after Austin Peay (8-2) beat Jacksonville State (8-2) earlier Saturday.

Windler had five 3-pointers and pulled down 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season and 28th of his career. McClain made four from distance and added five assists. Freshman Nick Muszynski posted his second double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Hopkins added 15 points with five 3-pointers, including 12 points in the second half. The Bruins were 14 of 35 from the arc and shot 50 percent overall.

Quintin Dove scored 14 points and Dere Hawthorne Jr. and Delfincko Bogan 12 each for the Skyhawks (6-15, 1-9).

Belmont led 40-32 at halftime and, with 11:51 left in the game, went ahead by double digits the rest of the way, its lead reaching as many as 25 points.

