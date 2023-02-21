Belmont takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (20-9, 13-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-10, 12-6 MVC)
The Sycamores have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.8.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Even Brauns is averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.
Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.