Belmont takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (20-9, 13-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (19-10, 12-6 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bruins face Indiana State. The Bruins are 11-2 in home games. Belmont averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 13-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Even Brauns is averaging 7.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

