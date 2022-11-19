Belmont visits George Mason following Sheppard's 21-point outing

George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the George Mason Patriots after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont’s 89-81 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

Belmont finished 25-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 38.7 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.