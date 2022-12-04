Belmont visits Illinois State after Knight's 20-point performance

Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-6, 0-1 MVC)
The Redbirds have gone 0-2 in home games. Illinois State allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.
The Bruins are 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Colton Sandage is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Illinois State.
Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 14.3 points for Belmont.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.