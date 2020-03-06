Dwayne Morgan and Dre Marin each had 15 points for the Thunderbirds (15-15, 8-11 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Oluyitan had 14 points.
Montana State (16-14, 10-9) finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Saturday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Montana on the road on Saturday.
