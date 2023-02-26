Belo leads Montana State against Eastern Washington after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (22-8, 16-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Jubrile Belo scored 21 points in Montana State’s 91-78 win against the Portland State Vikings. The Eagles are 11-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 6.0.

The Bobcats have gone 14-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Belo averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Darius Brown II is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article